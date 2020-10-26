Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Shares of BIDU opened at $133.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,323,000 after acquiring an additional 237,988 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $208,226,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 180,031 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

