Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.61.
Shares of BIDU opened at $133.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.33.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
