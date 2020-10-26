Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 174,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,617. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

