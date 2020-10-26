Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,164. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

BOH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

