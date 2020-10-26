Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OZK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Bank OZK stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,557,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 386,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

