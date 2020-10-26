Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 110 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 111.54 ($1.46) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.37.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

