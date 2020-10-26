Barclays Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $65.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $634,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,760 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,322. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 29.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $3,213,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

