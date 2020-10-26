Barclays Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $238.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $220.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.14 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

