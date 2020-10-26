Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.