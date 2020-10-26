Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

RTOKY stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

