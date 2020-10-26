Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

BXRX stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.