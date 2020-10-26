Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.35. Baudax Bio shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Baudax Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

