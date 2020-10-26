Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after buying an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.