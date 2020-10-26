Benin Management CORP Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

