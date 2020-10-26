Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a one year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

