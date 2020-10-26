Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 10,435 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

