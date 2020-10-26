Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 776 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 776 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $370.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.