Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

