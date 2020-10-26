Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 3,690 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,693,000 after purchasing an additional 529,475 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $314.73 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

