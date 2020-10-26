Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,587,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,994,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,417,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $189.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $192.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

