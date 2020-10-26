Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

