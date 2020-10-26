Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,710.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 39.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $136.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.12. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

