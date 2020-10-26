Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.35.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.