Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D opened at $80.94 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

