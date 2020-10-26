Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $75.43 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.