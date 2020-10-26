Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.