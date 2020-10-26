Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $344,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $233.22 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

