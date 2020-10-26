Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

