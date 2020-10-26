Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,624.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

