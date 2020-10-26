Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 93 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

NVDA stock opened at $540.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average is $412.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

