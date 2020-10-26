Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 8,898 iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,310,000 after buying an additional 60,968 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,610,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after buying an additional 82,878 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $87,857,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.92 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

