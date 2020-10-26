Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

