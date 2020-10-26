Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $17.81 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.