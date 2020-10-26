Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 29,882 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,842,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $107.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

