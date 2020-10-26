Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 91 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $327.11 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

