Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes $998,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 461,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

