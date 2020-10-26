BidaskClub Downgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Sell

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $870.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.