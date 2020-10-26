BidaskClub Lowers eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 491.39 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,686,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,184,653.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,676,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,822,730.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,683 shares of company stock worth $25,254,822. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

