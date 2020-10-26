BidaskClub Lowers Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $527.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

