BidaskClub Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.95. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.41.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

