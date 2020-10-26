BidaskClub Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $137.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

