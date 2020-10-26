BidaskClub Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

