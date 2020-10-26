BidaskClub Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKHS. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 480,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.