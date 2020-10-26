BidaskClub Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKHS. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.
Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.
In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 480,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.