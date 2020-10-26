BidaskClub Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Hold

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.32 on Monday. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nutanix by 11,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Nutanix by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

