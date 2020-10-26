BidaskClub Upgrades Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to “Hold”

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $60.43 on Monday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 474,453 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $26,868,273.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,513,769 shares of company stock worth $384,529,597.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

