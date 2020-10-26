BidaskClub Upgrades Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

