BidaskClub Upgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to “Buy”

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

