BidaskClub Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to “Strong-Buy”

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

WSBC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. 295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,640. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

