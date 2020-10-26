BidaskClub Upgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to “Hold”

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Zynga stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.47. 40,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,928,422. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $287,113.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

