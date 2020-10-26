BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.
BDSI stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.
In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
