BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.