Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.62% of Biogen worth $280,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 22.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.85.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.78. 16,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.56. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

